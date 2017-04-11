Seoul: US to Coordinate Possible Attack on North Korea With South

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Washington will not take any military action against North Korea without holding consultations with Seoul, South Korean Defense Ministry Spokesman Moon Sang-kyun said Tuesday.

"[In case such operation occurs], then it will take place in the framework of the reliable South Korean-US joint defense based on close cooperation," Moon said, stressing that the agreements reached by the Seoul-Washington alliance envisaged preliminary consultations on such an issue.

On April 8, US officials announced that aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula amid rising tensions with North Korea. The decision followed April 5 reports on Pyongyang launching of a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism. As a result, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force Pyongyang to stop ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, including imposing a measure intended to affect the country’s trade, export of natural resources, arms trade and the banking sector.