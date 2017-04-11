Seoul: US to Coordinate Possible Attack on North Korea With South

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Washington will not take any military action against North Korea without holding consultations with Seoul, South Korean Defense Ministry Spokesman Moon Sang-kyun said Tuesday.
"[In case such operation occurs], then it will take place in the framework of the reliable South Korean-US joint defense based on close cooperation," Moon said, stressing that the agreements reached by the Seoul-Washington alliance envisaged preliminary consultations on such an issue.
Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism. As a result, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force Pyongyang to stop ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, including imposing a measure intended to affect the country’s trade, export of natural resources, arms trade and the banking sector.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The ONLY way the great satan can maintain its hegemony is to down the economies of its potential rivals, Russia, Iran and PRC. This is what kissinger has advised, and the S Koreans are surely not so stupid to go along with the satans plan to create a war in the Far East to stop China's rise to the top, a satanic plan to burn down the new digital "library of Alexandria" that has arisen in the East. Seoul will be annihilated whilst the satan and its oppenheimer neocoen think tankers are safely hiding deep inside the Appalachians. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They call North Korea the bad one... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Drain the swamp, It must be made clear, GI Jodie the burger flipper has no morale to even win any land war against the rusty AK47 taliban, the satan is planning to sacrifice 20-30k goyim sailors to justify a nuclear strike, Marine Goldsmith has already been warned by an 911 odigo text to leave the navy by his neocoen tribesmen plotting in Washington. Kim has underwater drones that can let off,undetected, a nuclear tsunami/neutron wave right in the middle of an aircraft carrier fleet. The gays in the US Navy have already abandoned ship in San Francisco, in awe of the Chinese LongDong mach12 hypersonic ship ac killer missile, that will enter the fray if its N Korean allies are being defeated !!
... yet they plan to invade again and kill.
Never forget what US did to Korea in the 50's..
US scorched earth and burned alive >3 millions of women, children and everything living norr of 38 degree
