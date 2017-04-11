Register
08:32 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Ships from Carrier Strike Group 8 are in formation for a photo exercise in the Atlantic Ocean

    Seoul: US to Coordinate Possible Attack on North Korea With South

    © Wikipedia/ US Navy
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    762737

    The possible attack against North Korea will occur in the framework of the reliable Seoul-Washington joint defense based on close cooperation, the South Korean military announced on Tuesday.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — Washington will not take any military action against North Korea without holding consultations with Seoul, South Korean Defense Ministry Spokesman Moon Sang-kyun said Tuesday.

    "[In case such operation occurs], then it will take place in the framework of the reliable South Korean-US joint defense based on close cooperation," Moon said, stressing that the agreements reached by the Seoul-Washington alliance envisaged preliminary consultations on such an issue.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a sub-unit under KPA Unit 1344 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Mounting Tensions: Pyongyang Ready to Respond to Potential US Military Actions
    On April 8, US officials announced that aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula amid rising tensions with North Korea. The decision followed April 5 reports on Pyongyang launching of a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

    Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism. As a result, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force Pyongyang to stop ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, including imposing a measure intended to affect the country’s trade, export of natural resources, arms trade and the banking sector.

    Related:

    US Considering Nukes in South Korea to Counter Pyongyang Threat - Report
    Japan Prolongs Sanctions Against Pyongyang for 2 Years
    Eyeing Pyongyang, Pentagon Plans First Missile Intercept Test in Years
    Tags:
    attack, Moon Sang-kyun, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      The ONLY way the great satan can maintain its hegemony is to down the economies of its potential rivals, Russia, Iran and PRC. This is what kissinger has advised, and the S Koreans are surely not so stupid to go along with the satans plan to create a war in the Far East to stop China's rise to the top, a satanic plan to burn down the new digital "library of Alexandria" that has arisen in the East. Seoul will be annihilated whilst the satan and its oppenheimer neocoen think tankers are safely hiding deep inside the Appalachians.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Glamoureus
      They call North Korea the bad one...


      ... yet they plan to invade again and kill.

      Never forget what US did to Korea in the 50's..

      US scorched earth and burned alive >3 millions of women, children and everything living norr of 38 degree
    • Reply
      Drain the swampin reply toDrain the swamp(Show commentHide comment)
      Drain the swamp, It must be made clear, GI Jodie the burger flipper has no morale to even win any land war against the rusty AK47 taliban, the satan is planning to sacrifice 20-30k goyim sailors to justify a nuclear strike, Marine Goldsmith has already been warned by an 911 odigo text to leave the navy by his neocoen tribesmen plotting in Washington. Kim has underwater drones that can let off,undetected, a nuclear tsunami/neutron wave right in the middle of an aircraft carrier fleet. The gays in the US Navy have already abandoned ship in San Francisco, in awe of the Chinese LongDong mach12 hypersonic ship ac killer missile, that will enter the fray if its N Korean allies are being defeated !!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok