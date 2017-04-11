Mounting Tensions: Pyongyang Ready to Respond to Potential US Military Actions

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The official said that Pyongyang was ready to defend itself by military means.
"[Sending aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula] proves that the US scenario of invading North Korea has reached a serious phase. If the United States dares to make a choice in favor of military action, shouting slogans of 'preventive strike' and 'destruction of the headquarters,' North Korea is ready to react at any US-desired military form," the official was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
On April 5, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan.
Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism. As a result, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force Pyongyang to stop ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, including imposing a measure intended to affect the country’s trade, export of natural resources, arms trade and the banking sector.
