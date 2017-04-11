Register
07:00 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese paramilitary police officer guards the entrance to the Qincheng prison in Beijing, ChinaView of the Central Business District at sunset in Beijing

    China Conceals Scale of Executions, Provides Misleading Information - Watchdog

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan © AFP 2017/ MARK RALSTON
    1 / 2
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    211311

    China remains one of the countries, executing people on a large scale, though Beijing claims progress in reducing the number of executions, concealing their real scale by means of partial disclosures and unverifiable assertions, a human rights watchdog said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Amnesty International published a report dubbed Death Sentences and Executions 2016. While the report showed a 37-percent decrease in executions worldwide, compared to 2015, it stressed that such countries as Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and China were among top five executors.

    "The Chinese government has recognized it is a laggard in terms of openness and judicial transparency, but it persists in actively concealing the true scale of executions. The Chinese government uses partial disclosures and unverifiable assertions to claim progress in reducing the number of executions yet at the same time maintains near absolute secrecy. This is deliberately misleading," Secretary General of Amnesty International Salil Shetty said.

    Amnesty International
    © Flickr/ backpacker01
    Amnesty International Report on Mass Executions Deceitful - Syrian Justice Ministry
    Shetty pointed out that China was "a complete outlier in the world community" regarding the death penalty.

    According to the watchdog, the Chinese authorities classified information related to death penalty as secret, therefore, state database did not contain any data on most of the executions. In particular, Amnesty discovered that in 2014-2016 China executed at least 931 people, according to media reports, while only 85 of them were registered in the database.

    The human rights organization urged Beijing once again to review its policy to make it more transparent.

    Related:

    Iranian Faces Execution for Disparaging Prophet Mohammad on Social Media
    Russian Ambassador to Syria Slams Amnesty Report on Executions as Disinformation
    Berlin Confirms Execution of German Hostage by Terrorist Group in Philippines
    Tags:
    watchdog, scales, execution, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      loverussia
      Amnesty International discovered that in 2014-2016 China executed at least 9311 people "according to media reports"!!!
      Yet another scam made in USA.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok