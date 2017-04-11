May, Trump Stress Importance of All States Putting Pressure on North Korea

LONDON (Sputnik) — May andTrump emphasized during a phone call the importance of the international community, in particular China, putting pressure on North Korea, considering the threat it poses, a Downing Street spokesperson said Monday.
"The Prime Minister and President also stressed the importance of the international community, including China, putting pressure on North Korea to constrain the threat it poses," the spokesperson said.
Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism, including from Beijing. As a result, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force Pyongyang to stop ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, including imposing a measure intended to affect the country’s trade, export of natural resources, arms trade and banking sector.
