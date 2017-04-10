Register
    In this Feb. 19, 2016, file photo, trekkers make their way to Dingboche, a popular Mount Everest base camp, in Pangboche, Nepal.

    Natural High: British DJ Scales Everest to Perform Set 3 Miles Above Sea Level

    Grammy Award-winning British DJ Paul Oakenfold is planning the “highest party on Earth” at Mount Everest’s base camp, some 17,600 feet up in the air.

    "We are here now doing sound checks. We are really looking forward to the show tomorrow. Everyone is really excited here," Oakenfold told AFP by phone on Monday.

    "I'm not going to pretend it was easy to get here … but it has been a wonderful trek. If you could see the view I'm looking at, it is very inspiring."

    Made it! We arrived at #EverestBaseCamp this afternoon, tired and hungry but energised by our surroundings 💯🇳🇵

    A post shared by Paul Oakenfold (@pauloakenfold) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

    Oakenfold says he has never climbed a mountain before, but has been training for four months in preparation for the show, part of Oakenfold's SoundTrek series, which is meant to raise money for charities and raise awareness of the effects of climate change. For the Everest show specifically, Oakenfold is raising money to aid survivors of Nepal's 2015 earthquake, which killed 9,000 people and left millions without homes.

    The earthquake devastated the impoverished Asian republic, and two years later more than 70 percent of the victims are still in temporary shelters, according to sociologist Sudhindra Sharma with philanthropy nonprofit The Asia Foundation.

    Everest Base Camp - Climbers Memorial
    Google
    Nepal to Bring Free WiFi to Mount Everest

    "I want to support in the rebuilding and to shed light on the environment… I would like to do my bit," said the 52-year-old DJ.

    Arguably Oakenfold's biggest claim to fame is his part in sparking the Second Summer of Love, a underground house music movement that swept Britain in the late 1980s. Ecstasy and LSD use at these raves became ubiquitous.

    The Everest trip marks the 30th anniversary of Oakenfold's vacation to the island of Ibiza, which is considered the genesis of the Second Summer of Love. 

    This picture taken on May 23, 2010 shows a Nepalese sherpa collecting garbage, left by climbers, at an altitude of 8,000 metres during the Everest clean-up expedition at Mount Everest
    © AFP 2017/ Namgyal SHERPA
    Peak Bagging: Nepal Asks Climbers to Tidy Up Mount Everest by Collecting Trash

    However, the Everest show is expected to spark a very different sort of high. "The audience will probably be sitting mostly. The air is so thin here, you will run out of breath quite quickly," said Ranzen Jha, a Nepali DJ who will be assisting Oakenfold.

    The beginning of April marks the start of Everest's climbing season, which lasts until the beginning of June most years. The mountain grows as a tourist attraction ever year, with thousands of visitors and hundreds of summiters.

