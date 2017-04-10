Register
23:26 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.

    Pyongyang’s Next Nuke Launch Could Greet New President in Seoul

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    41348142

    North Korea may seek to leverage influence with the incoming South Korean government by carrying out its sixth nuclear test in late April, according to one expert.

    Sejong Institute fellow Cheong Seong-chang said the advanced test may be Pyongyang’s last before putting the finishing touches on its nuclear program.

    South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency quoted Cheong at a forum in Seoul, saying, "The possibility of North Korea pushing ahead with a nuclear test before the (85th) anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army on April 25 cannot be ruled out." 

    Helicopters fly from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a resupply mission with the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in this U.S. Navy handout picture taken in the Gulf of Oman April 13, 2015 and released April 20, 2015
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    US Top Diplomat Tillerson Claims China Ready for ‘Action’ on North Korea

    He added, "It is assumed that North Korea would finish sophisticating its nuclear capabilities through the last nuclear test ahead of the launch of a new administration in the South before seeking to mend the fence with the new administration using a nuclear test freeze as a negotiating card.”

    The feeling amongst officials in Seoul is that Pyongyang, which has conducted five nuclear tests since 2006, could conduct another at almost any time, depending on the whims of its Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un.

    South Korea will hold an early presidential election on May 9 to choose who will succeed Park Geun-hye, who was impeached amid a corruption scandal and massive protests calling for her removal. 

    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile strike on an air base in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    North Korea Calls Syria Missile Strike by US ‘Unforgivable,' Says Such Acts Justify Nuke Program

    The daughter of assassinated former South Korean President Park Chung-hee and a darling of older, conservative South Koreans, Park remains in a detention center as a probe into a multimillion-dollar bribe from Samsung, South Korea’s largest company, continues. Park’s longtime friend Choi Soon-sil is implicated as well.

    According to Cheong, Pyongyang may conduct a nuclear test after first launching a satellite rocket, in anticipation of backlash against the satellite.

    This analysis comes not only as South Korea carries out joint military drills with the US, seriously raising the ire of the North, but also as Washington begins deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which was expressly put in place as a bulwark against Pyongyang.

    Not long before US warships began making their way to the Korean peninsula, the US National Security Council advised President Donald Trump that his options for settling issues with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) include placing nuclear weapons in the South and even assassinating Kim Jong-un.

    Trump has accused the isolated country of behaving "very, very badly," as their ballistic missile launches continue.

    Related:

    Eyes on North Korea as Another Nuke Test Expected Soon
    Revealed: North Korea May Have Conducted Secret Missile Engine Test
    North Korea May Be 'in Final Stages' of Preparations for Another Nuke Test
    North Korea Begins Operating New Flight Route to China Despite Tensions
    US House Panel Wins Bipartisan Backing for 3 New Laws Targeting North Korea
    Tags:
    nuclear test, Kim Jong-un, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Rostik
      The article above states "National Security Council advised President Donald Trump that his options for settling issues with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) include placing nuclear weapons in the South and even assassinating Kim Jong-un". Is Trump sure he wants to open the Pandora's Box of state sponsored political assassination? Given his great lack of popularity abroad and at home he may want to think twice before opening that box.
    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      South korean president has no ffken husband no kids but lesbiaan partners why want those bribery money for? Crazy! In the end, end in the ..
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok