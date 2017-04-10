Japanese Population to Decrease Almost 30% by 2065

© AP Photo/ Xinhua, Ma Ping Japanese Scientists Get Ready to Reach the Earth's Mantle for the First Time in History

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the study, the population will sink over the next half century, from more than 126 million in 2016 to an estimated 88 million in 2065, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The number of people living in Japan will become less than 100 million in 2053 despite the government’s goal to maintain its population at the level set in 2014.

The percentage of elder people aged 65 or more will continue to increase from 26.6 percent in 2015 to 38.4 percent in 2065. The life expectancy is forecasted to rise from about 87 years to over 91 for women and from 80 years to almost 85 for men.

The study added that the fertility rate will amount to 1.44 births per woman in 2065, which is more than a record low of 1.26 in 2005 but significantly lower than the government’s target of 1.8.

