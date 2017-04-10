Register
18:53 GMT +310 April 2017
    In this photograph taken on March 29, 2016, Pakistani journalists watch a video showing Indian national Kulbhushan Yadav, arrested on suspicion of spying, during a press conference in Islamabad

    Pakistan Awards Death Sentence to Alleged Indian Spy

    Pakistan has awarded the death penalty to alleged Indian spy, Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel, for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.

    Masked Indian Kashmiri protestors (R) throw stones towards Indian government forces during clashes after Friday congregation prayers against Indian rule outside the grand mosque Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar on February 9, 2017
    © AFP 2017/
    Pakistan Condemns Killings in Clashes Over Election in India's Kashmir - Foreign Ministry
    New Delhi (Sputnik) Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani officials last year when he allegedly had an Indian passport in the name of Mubarak Hussein Patel in his possession.

    “RAW agent Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of Ofﬁcial Secrets Act of 1923… and awarded death sentence. Today COAS, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has conﬁrmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM,” read a statement released by the Inter-Service Public Relations of Pakistan on Monday.

    “He confessed before a magistrate and the court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage/sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.”

    Jadhav was provided with an officer to defend him as per legal provisions. Pakistan claimed that Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan after entering the country from Iran while India maintained that he was an Indian Navy officer. Pakistan has also shared a dossier including details of Kulbhushan Jadhav and his activities with the UN Secretary General.

    Jadhav’s family members had met Indian government officials a few times and told them that he had resigned from the Indian Navy and was running a small cargo transport business, ferrying cargo between two ports in Iran. He had an Iranian visa valid up to June 2016.

