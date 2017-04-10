Pakistan Awards Death Sentence to Alleged Indian Spy

–

New Delhi (Sputnik)Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani officials last year when he allegedly had an Indian passport in the name of Mubarak Hussein Patel in his possession.

“RAW agent Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of Ofﬁcial Secrets Act of 1923… and awarded death sentence. Today COAS, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has conﬁrmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM,” read a statement released by the Inter-Service Public Relations of Pakistan on Monday.

“He confessed before a magistrate and the court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage/sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.”

Jadhav was provided with an officer to defend him as per legal provisions. Pakistan claimed that Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan after entering the country from Iran while India maintained that he was an Indian Navy officer. Pakistan has also shared a dossier including details of Kulbhushan Jadhav and his activities with the UN Secretary General.

Jadhav’s family members had met Indian government officials a few times and told them that he had resigned from the Indian Navy and was running a small cargo transport business, ferrying cargo between two ports in Iran. He had an Iranian visa valid up to June 2016.

