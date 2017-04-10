Register
18:53 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A woman walks past a poster warning against foreign spies displayed in an alleyway in Beijing, China, Wednesday, April 20, 2016

    Beijing Offers Chinese Spy-Hunters Cash Rewards for Amateur Counter-Espionage

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    17910

    China's Ministry of State Security pledged to pay Chinese citizens 500,000 yuan (about 72,000 dollars) for providing the authorities with any information on espionage activities in the country.

    The Washington Monument is seen beyond the US State Department's flag June 30, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US State Department Employee Charged With Lying to FBI About Chinese Intel Agents
    Any Chinese citizen, who provides his country with information related to espionage activity will be given a reward of 500,000 yuan (about 72,000 dollars), according to the relevant regulations published by the Chinese Ministry of State Security on April 10. 

    It means that from now on, anyone in China can transmit information to the authorities about threats to national security or cases of access by foreign special services or other persons to information that the country considers a state secret, according to Andrey Karneev, deputy head of the Institute of Asia and Africa at Moscow State University.

    In his interview with Sputnik China, he said that "the information, including facts about foreign spies bribing public servants, can be transmitted through a telephone hotline, by mail or in person by visiting an office of the Chinese Ministry of State Security."

    Karneev quoted the Ministry's regulations as saying that "with China's policy of reforms and openness under way, foreign intelligence and other hostile forces gained more opportunities for espionage and subversive activity."

    "The scale of such activities is constantly expanding, with the  forms becoming more diverse, the methods — more secretive and the actions – more outrageous; the capital Beijing has become the main target of foreign spies," according to the document.

    Karneev also cited experts as saying that Beijing's decision to pay citizens for foreign spying-related information indicates China's drive to turn to ordinary citizens in a bid to contain foreign intelligence activity.

    In this vein, analysts point to the fact that the Chinese State Security Ministry's regulations came shortly after the arrest in the US of a State Department employee accused of developing contacts with Chinese intelligence services.

    "As for the regulations, they could mean a new round of espionage war between the two countries," Karneev quoted the analysts as saying.

    In the past few years, Chinese authorities have made more efforts to counter intelligence activities than in the past.

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    Chinese Military Commissions New Intelligence Gathering Ship
    First and foremost, new legislation defining the activity of special services is being introduced in China, where the Law on Fighting Espionage was adopted in 2014. Notably, the Chinese State Security Ministry used this legislative act to issue its regulations on awarding citizens for foreign espionage-related information.

    Additionally, in order to grapple with foreign intelligence services, the Chinese State Security Ministry is turning to the mass media to adjust public opinion by releasing information about high profile espionage cases.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia, China Target Canada’s Classified Data - Security Intelligence Service
    How Improved Intelligence Gathering May Bring India, China Closer
    China Sensitive About Appearance of US Containment in Region - Intelligence
    Tags:
    forces, reward, espionage, citizens, spies, intelligence, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok