Register
15:51 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Masked Indian Kashmiri protestors (R) throw stones towards Indian government forces during clashes after Friday congregation prayers against Indian rule outside the grand mosque Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar on February 9, 2017

    Pakistan Condemns Killings in Clashes Over Election in India's Kashmir

    © AFP 2017/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 4302

    Pakistan's Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz condemned the killing of eight people in the country's northern Jammu and Kashmir state that was protesting against the Indian parliament's lower house's by-election.

    Indian army soldiers (File)
    © AFP 2017/ NARINDER NANU
    Indian Security Forces Kill Four Militants in Northern Kashmir
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Pakistan's Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz condemned the killing of eight people in India's Jammu and Kashmir state that was protesting against the Indian parliament's lower house's by-election, calling on the international community to urge India not to prevent a Kashmiri plebiscite, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said in a statement Monday.

    The Indian media reported earlier on Monday that eight people were killed and over 170 injured as a result of violent clashes between Indian security forces and individuals protesting the by-election, after calls from local political leaders to boycott the election.

    "The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sartaj Aziz strongly condemned the brutal killing of 8 youths, including a 12th grade student, by Indian occupation forces today when they opened fire on peaceful demonstrators protesting against the sham Indian parliamentary elections in Bagdam, Srinagar and Gandarbal districts," the statement read.

    The statement added that the turnout of under 6 percent of voters, the lowest in 30 years, served as testimony of the rejection residents of the Jammu and Kashmir state have towards the elections which "cannot be an alternative to the right to self determination promised to them under numerous UNSC [United Nations Security Council] resolutions."

    The document characterized the violence by Indian governmental forces in Jammu and Kashmir since 2016 as "crimes against humanity."

    "We call upon the international community to urge India to put an immediate end to the ongoing bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris and behave as a responsible member of the international community by honoring its commitments to hold a transparent, free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the UN in accordance with the UNSC resolutions to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiri people," the statement concluded.

    The Jammu and Kashmir state has been a territory disputed by India and Pakistan since 1947. The two countries have gone through three wars over the region, but the conflict has not been resolved. In 1993, 26 political, social and religious organizations in India formed the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), an alliance aimed at establishing the independence of the region.

    According to the UNSC Resolution of 1948, both India and Pakistan want the question of the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India or Pakistan to be decided "through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Six People Killed in Clashes Between Police, Protesters in India's Kashmir
    Three Indian Army Soldiers Dead in Kashmir Avalanche
    Pakistan Intent on Resolving Kashmir Issue With India - Official
    Tags:
    clashes, India, Kashmir, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok