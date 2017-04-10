Indian Security Forces Kill Four Militants in Northern Kashmir

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Indian security forces have killed four militants who tried to cross the line of control in the disputed Kashmir region, the Northern Command of the Indian Army said Monday.
#JKOps Four heavily armed terrorists in Pak army snow dress attempting infiltration eliminated on LC in Keran Sect, North Kashmir.@adgpi— NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) 10 апреля 2017 г.
The region of Kashmir has been disputed by India and Pakistan since the dissolution of British India and the establishment of the two countries in 1947. Some local residents, especially those residing in the Kashmir Valley, call for greater autonomy or even independence from India.
