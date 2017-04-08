Turkish Party Holds Protest Near US Embassy Against US Missile Attack in Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The rally took place without any incidents.

"In order to resolve the Syrian crisis, it is necessary to resume contacts with the legitimate Syrian President Bashar Assad, to protect its territorial integrity, and to fight terrorism. Our party opposes interference in Syria’s affairs of any imperialist forces including the United States," Vatan’s head Utku Reyhan said during the rally.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

A number of states, including Australia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Kingdom have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia called the US actions in Syria an aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he welcomes the US missile strike on a Syrian airbase, but does not consider it to be sufficient.