Over Dozen Killed as Passenger Boat Sinks After Collision in Western Myanmar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The passenger ferry was carrying a total of 80 people when it sank late on Friday night after a "head-on collision" with the cargo barge near the port city of Pathein, The Hindustan Times said on Saturday.

The majority of the 20 victims are women.

A rescue operation is underway, some people are reportedly still missing.

The sunken passenger boat was reportedly carrying guests from a wedding.