Register
01:39 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The Hindu prays on the bank of Ganges in Allahabad, India

    Indian Court Declares Rivers, Glaciers, to be Legal Persons

    © AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    03810

    The High Court of Uttarakhand State, which declared the Ganges and Yamuna Rivers to be a ‘living entity of India’ in March, has extended this protection to the Gangotri and Yamunotri Glaciers which feed into the Ganges and Yamuna respectively.

    It has extended these protections as an effort to shield the rivers from pollution. Since the glaciers and rivers are people under the law, you have no more right to dump trash on them than you do on, say, your neighbor.

    "In order to preserve and conserve [the glaciers]," the justices said, they are bestowing "the status of a legal person, with all corresponding rights, duties and liabilities of a living person."

    Britain's Prince Harry (2nd R) paddles in a waka (Maori war canoe) on the Whanganui river during a visit to Whanganui on May 14, 2015. Prince Harry arrived in New Zealand on May 9 for a week-long visit.
    © AFP 2017/ Marty Melville
    New Zealand River to Become 'Legal Person' With Full 'Human Rights'

    It's not just the glaciers themselves that will enjoy these rights, but their entire ecosystems: lakes and rivers, jungles and forests, even the air itself is considered a juristic person under the court's edict.

    "The rights of these entities shall be equivalent to the rights of human beings and any injury/harm caused to these bodies shall be treated as injury/harm caused to human beings."

    The High Court claims that this measure is needed to protect the state's natural beauty. Gangotri, which is about 62,000 feet long, has shrunk 2,800 feet in the last quarter century. The Ganges and Yamuna Rivers are two of the most polluted in the world, and previous attempts to clean them have been stymied by both government corruption and the sheer enormity of the task.

    A boat chugs along the Hudson River as fog and clouds blanket over the New York City Skyline seen from Liberty State Park, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, in Jersey City, N.J
    © AP Photo/ Julio Cortez
    What’s That Smell? 100,000 Gallons of Raw Sewage Dumped Into Hudson River

    In 2012, the government of New Zealand gave legal personhood to the Whanganui River due to its importance in the culture and religion of the indigenous Maori people. The measure went into effect in 2017, making the river the first ever body of water to become legal person. 

    Uttarakhand seems to have taken inspiration from the Kiwis' decision, as it declared the Ganges River a living entity just four days after the New Zealand parliament made their announcement.

    Under international law, organizations such as companies, certain religious temples and the European Union are considered to be persons. There is also the Tree That Owns Itself in Georgia, but the legal status of that tree's personhood is not totally clear.

    Related:

    At Least 23 People Die As Result of Shipwreck on Ganges in India
    Nepal Averts Catastrophe by Draining Mount Everest Glacier
    And the Rivers Ran Red: Siberian Waterway Changes Color
    India Plans to Sell Water From ‘Holy’ Rivers Online
    Texas’s Toxic Rivers: Fracking Chemicals Seep Into Waterways After Floods
    Tags:
    environmentalism, person, river, Ganges, New Zealand, Uttarakhand, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok