US Could Deploy Nuclear Weapons in South Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US National Security Council has presented several options to US President Donald Trump in terms of how to respond to North Korea’s provocative activities, including killing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and placing nuclear weapons in South Korea, NBC News said on Friday citing intelligence and military officials.

"I don't think that [deploying nuclear weapons] is a good idea. I think that it will only inflame the view from Pyongyang," retired Adm. James Stavridis told NBC News, while a senior intelligence official said he did not think "that the deployment of nuclear weapons buys more for us than it costs."

North Korea has carried out several missile test launches this year, in violation of UN resolutions, triggering an escalation of tensions on the peninsula. On Wednesday, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

Last year, Pyongyang carried out two nuclear tests and over two dozen of test launches using ballistic missile technology.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula between 2003 and 2009, when Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.

Last month, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in an interview that the United States was not interested in reviving the six-party format talks on North Korea’s nuclear program.