Turkish PM Says PKK Militants to 'Pay Price' for Damage in Southeast Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The minister said the state would rebuild the destroyed districts.
"Who has been harmed by the PKK the most until today? It was you. It was Sirnak, Cizre, Idil and Silopi [districts]. They had dug trenches, burned down buildings, laid explosives, and martyred our police and our soldiers. These traitors will pay the price," Yildirim said at an opening ceremony in Sirnak as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.
The PKK is listed as the terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.
