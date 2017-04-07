Register
16:34 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing

    Tough Bargain: Why Asian Countries Don’t Want to Choose Between China or US

    © AFP 2017/ NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0143 0 0

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump's talks in Mar-a-Lago will be closely watched by China's neighbors in Asia. The deputy director of the Institute of Asian and African Countries at Moscow State University, Andrei Karneyev, spoke to Sputnik about this development.

    According to Karneyev any scenario regarding the development of Sino-US relations directly affects the interests of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

    This combination of file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump on March 28, 2017, in Washington, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Feb. 22, 2017, in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Files
    Why Are Beijing, Washington Keeping So Quiet About Xi, Trump’s Upcoming Summit?
    “The first personal meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump can lead not only to reformation of Sino-US relations, but it can also cause profound changes in the Asia-Pacific region,” the analyst said.

    Most of all, judging by an article published in the South China Morning Post, Asian countries are concerned that the US leadership in the Asia-Pacific region can become a subject of deals during the summit.

    Karneyev said that some believe that if Xi Jinping makes serious concessions in the field of trade or agrees to massive investments in US infrastructure, Trump may promise to reduce support for allies and reduce US presence in the Asia-Pacific region especially in the sensitive region of the South China Sea.

    However, the very “forced preparation of the summit” indicates that the Chinese leadership was seriously concerned about possible sharp actions of Trump against China.

    The analyst noted that the key question is: How dramatically will the rules of the game change globally under Trump and in relations with the US’ main competitor and partner — China.

    “China and the United States are so interconnected economically that the strengthening of political and military tensions would inevitably affect the sphere of their trade,” Karneyev said.

    He further said that military tensions could result in an unfavorable turn both both parties, as it could lead to economic problems in both countries and in the end, “contradict Trump's promise to improve the stability of the American economy, making America strong,” the analyst said.

    So, positive discussion is therefore possible, although many doubt that it will have a deep and strategic character because any serious political concessions to Trump can be perceived and will be perceived in the region as a sign of American weakness or as another break in the system of US military alliances in the Asia-Pacific region.

    “They will be perceived negatively by US conservatives who have already criticized Secretary of State Tillerson. In their view, the head of the State Department actually spoke in a ‘Chinese voice’ during his visit to Beijing. He was repeating famous Chinese political formulas about Sino-US relations,” Karneyev said.

    China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    The Talks Won't Be Easy: What to Expect From Trump-Xi Meeting
    He also noted that the current policy of the new US administration has not formed the concrete direction it wants to take with China. In fact, so far it is just an improvisation of a narrow circle of advisers.

    “At the same time, the government experts on China are isolated from the decision-making process. All this increases the chances that the parties cannot agree on a two-day meeting in Mar-a-Lago and this too will be a headache for China's neighbors in the region,” the analyst said.

    Nevertheless, the failure of the summit will cause no less concern. The strengthening of Sino-US confrontation will inevitably affect the interests of APR countries as it will force them to choose between China and the US.

    “Of course, they would not like it, as it would be ideal for them to preserve the status quo — when the preservation of the US role as a guarantor of security is combined with a rapid development of economic cooperation with China,” the analyst concluded.

    Related:

    ‘Worst-Case Scenario’: Ahead of Trump-Xi Meet, China Balks at THAAD
    Xi-Trump Summit: East Meets West
    China Hopes For Positive Outcome of Trump-Xi Meeting – Vice FM
    How Informal Meeting Between Xi, Trump May Help Reduce Tensions
    Tags:
    military alliance, bilateral cooperation, meeting, official visit, interview, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok