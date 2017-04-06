US Ability to Provide Warning of N Korea's Tests Diminishes - Commander

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Robinson explained that the United States finds it challenging to observe North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear test preparations because of the closed nature of the country.

At the same time, Pyongyang also relies on "robust denial and deception capabilities," which make observation difficult, according to NORTHCOM.

"Amidst an unprecedented pace of North Korean strategic weapons testing, our ability to provide actionable warning continues to diminish," Robinson stated in the testimony to the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

US Strategic Command commander Gen. John Hyten said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday that North Korea demonstrated a major advancement of its missile program during a test on February 11 by demonstrating it can launch a solid fuel rocket at a moment’s notice.