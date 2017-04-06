Singapore Court Rules Private Wikileaks-Published Docs Retain Confidentiality

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The court decided to rule in favor of the company that objected to the use of confidential emails taken from the WikiLeaks by a former employee sued by the firm.

"We were therefore of the view that the Emails and their contents were not public knowledge or in the public domain although they were theoretically accessible to anyone doing an intense search on WikiLeaks. The Emails thus retained their confidential status and could still claim the protection of the law of confidence," the court said in its decision.

According to media reports, in 2015, Italian security technology company HT sued its former employee Wee Shuo Woon for breaches of employment contract, but Wee counter-sued for unpaid wages. Later in 2015, following the release by WikiLeaks of HT's documents, Wee reportedly was able to find confidential materials related to his case and wanted to present them in court.

WikiLeaks is a non-profit whistleblowing organization that was founded by Julian Assange in 2006 and has since published thousands of news leaks or classified information.