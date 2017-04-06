Register
17:48 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A Filipino soldier patrols at the shore of Pagasa island (Thitu Island) in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, May 11, 2015

    Duterte Orders Philippine Troops, Military Construction on S China Sea Islands

    © REUTERS/ Ritchie B. Tongo/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    038223

    On Thursday, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte ordered the country’s military to occupy all Philippine-claimed islands in the South China Sea.

    Duterte added that he ordered building structures and raising the Philippine flag on the islands claimed by Manila.

    "We tried to be friends with everybody but we have to maintain our jurisdiction now, at least the areas under our control. And I have ordered the armed forces to occupy all these," the president said at a military camp on Palawan island.

    Thus, Philippine structures will be built not far from seven artificial Chinese islets in the area.

    Filipino soldiers gesture at a Chinese Coast Guard vessel on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014
    © REUTERS/ Erik De Castro
    Beijing, Southeast Asian Neighbors Report ‘Progress’ on South China Sea Deal
    He also said that he would visit the island of Thitu, the largest of the Philippine-controlled Spratly Islands, and barracks will be built for Philippine servicemen operating in the area.

    The Spratly archipelago consists of over a hundred small islets, with the largest, Taiping Island, having an area of about 46 hectares. The archipelago sprawls over a total area of over 400,000 square kilometers.

    "In the coming Independence Day, I may go to Pagasa island [the local name for Thitu] to raise the flag there," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.
    The Philippines marks the 119th anniversary of independence on June 12.

    "It looks like everybody is making a grab for the islands there, so we better live on those that are still vacant. At least, let us get what is ours now and make a strong point there that it is ours," he added.

    Two excavators are pictured at a construction site on Taiping island in the Spratly chain in the South China Sea on March 23, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ SAM YEH
    Come Again? Manila Seeks Answers After China Admits to Building on Its Islands
    China and some other regional players, including Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines, have differences over the maritime borders and areas of responsibility in the South and East China Seas.

    Beijing says that the Philippines and Vietnam deliberately use Washington’s support to escalate tensions in the region. In July 2016, the Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that China has no rights for territorial claims in the South China Sea. According to the ruling, the disputed Spratly Islets are not an exceptional economic zone. China has not recognized the ruling.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    ‘No Such Thing’: Beijing Balks at Island Construction in South China Sea
    Malaysia Looks to Revamp Its Navy Amid South China Sea, Daesh Crises
    China Nears Completion of Military Bases on S China Sea Reefs - Think Tank
    China Building Potential Military Asset on Paracel Islands in South China Sea
    Tags:
    military, territorial claims, Rodrigo Duterte, Spartly Islands, South China Sea, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok