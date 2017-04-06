Register
17:49 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad meets with Russian parliamentary delegation in Damascus

    North Korea's Kim Congratulates Syria's Assad on Ba'ath Party Anniversary

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    117450

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has congratulated Syrian President Bashar Assad on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the country’s ruling Arab Socialist Ba’ath party, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

    In his message Kim said that over the past 70 years the Ba’ath party “has achieved great successes in the creation of an independent and prosperous country and ensuring regional peace and security.”

    He added that under the leadership of President Assad, the Ba’ath party “is resolutely resisting foreign and domestic enemies in the ongoing fight for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.”

    Poster bearing a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad
    © AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA
    White House on Assad: 'We'd Look Silly Not Acknowledging Realities in Syria'
    Kim Jong-un pledged “continued and unwavering support for and solidarity with the Ba’ath party and the Syrian people. He also voiced confidence that “the relations of friendship and cooperation between the Korean Workers’ Party and the Ba’ath party, between the peoples of our two countries, forged in their joint struggle against imperialism, will only get stronger and stronger.”

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in many countries, including Russia.

    According to the UN data, nearly 6.3 million Syrians have been displaced and 4.9 million people, mostly women and children, have been forced to seek refuge since the start of the violent conflict almost six years ago.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    North Korea condemns 'terrorist attack' by U.S. forces in Syria
    Tags:
    party anniversary, congratulations, support, solidarity, Syrian Ba'ath party, North Korean Workers' Party, Bashar Assad, Kim Jong-un
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Nice, a lunatic who murders members of his own family congratulates a mass murderer who slaughters women and children. Sick Sputnik.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok