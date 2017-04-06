NATO-Led Mission Intends to Eliminate Daesh in Afghanistan in 2017

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Sputnik) — Salvin explained that a campaign, dubbed Operation Hamza, targets Daesh's affiliate in southern Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. At the same time, Operation Khalid aims to isolate insurgents across Afghanistan.
"There is a disorganization and recklessness with ISIS-K [Daesh-Khorasan] in Afghanistan. Goal is to eliminate them this year," Salvin said in a press conference tweeted by Resolute Support.
Since 2015, the territory controlled by Daesh-Khorasan in Afghanistan has been reduced by 67 percent, while the number of fighters for the group dropped by 75 percent, according to mission Resolute Support.
