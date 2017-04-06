NATO-Led Mission Intends to Eliminate Daesh in Afghanistan in 2017

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Sputnik) — Salvin explained that a campaign, dubbed Operation Hamza, targets Daesh's affiliate in southern Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. At the same time, Operation Khalid aims to isolate insurgents across Afghanistan.

"There is a disorganization and recklessness with ISIS-K [Daesh-Khorasan] in Afghanistan. Goal is to eliminate them this year," Salvin said in a press conference tweeted by Resolute Support.

© Photo: US Army / Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann NATO Resolute Support Commander Calls for More Troops in Afghanistan

Since January 1, US forces have carried out some 460 strikes in support of the Afghan National Security Forces Salvin noted, adding that in March, 79 strikes killed more than 200 fighters.

Since 2015, the territory controlled by Daesh-Khorasan in Afghanistan has been reduced by 67 percent, while the number of fighters for the group dropped by 75 percent, according to mission Resolute Support.