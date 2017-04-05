Tokyo, Beijing Urge North Korea to Refrain From Missile Test Provocations

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan. According to the South Korean military, it was a Pukguksong-2 medium-range ballistic missile.

"The both sides have agreed to urge North Korea to abstain from further provocations and strictly abide by the UN Security Council resolutions. Besides, the parties reaffirmed their close cooperation on implementation of the UNSC resolutions, including the resolution 2321," the statement, issued following the phone conversation between the Japanese and Chinese officials, read.

North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests last year, with one of the latest constituting a launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, conducted on March 6, and a new high-thrust rocket engine being tested on the ground on March 18. The launches are considered to be in violation of the UN Security Council resolution 2321.