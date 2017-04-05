Register
    A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017

    Japanese PM Calls to Maintain N Korea Tracking System Following Missile Test

    © REUTERS/ KCNA/Handout
    Asia & Pacific
    18010

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at an emergency meeting of the National Security Council, ordered to maintain the tracking system at a high-level in connection with North Korea‘s new missile test, General Secretary of the Cabinet Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

    South Korean soldiers ride in the back of a military vehicle in the border county of Yeoncheon on August 22, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ YONHAP
    South Korean Army on Full Combat Alert After North Korea Missile Test
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to Suga, it is impossible to exclude the possibility that North Korea will commit new "provocative actions," the Yonhap news agency reported.

    Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province toward the Sea of Japan. The missile flew around 37 miles, reaching an altitude of 117 miles.

    According to the South Korean military, it was a medium-range ballistic missile of the Pukykson-2 type.

    North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. Tensions in the Korean Peninsula escalated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest being the launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, conducted on March 6, as well as new high-thrust rocket engine tested on the ground on March 18. The launches are considered to be in violation of a UN resolution.

    Ok