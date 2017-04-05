Japanese PM Calls to Maintain N Korea Tracking System Following Missile Test

© AFP 2017/ YONHAP South Korean Army on Full Combat Alert After North Korea Missile Test

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to Suga, it is impossible to exclude the possibility that North Korea will commit new "provocative actions," the Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province toward the Sea of Japan. The missile flew around 37 miles, reaching an altitude of 117 miles.

According to the South Korean military, it was a medium-range ballistic missile of the Pukykson-2 type.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. Tensions in the Korean Peninsula escalated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest being the launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, conducted on March 6, as well as new high-thrust rocket engine tested on the ground on March 18. The launches are considered to be in violation of a UN resolution.