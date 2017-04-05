Death Toll in Landslide in Colombia Rises to 290

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Caracol radio broadcaster, the bodies of 186 victims have already been identified, including 144 minors. Over 330 people were injured as a result of the tragedy, while 80 percent of houses were cut off from electricity.

Earlier this week, reports put the number of victims at 273.

#Colombia army: 254 people killed, 400 people injured and 200 missing from avalanche of mud and water. https://t.co/UUOn121EAn — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) 2 апреля 2017 г.

​On Saturday night, heavy rains in the country led to rivers bursting banks and hundreds of homes flooded with mud in Mocoa, bordering Ecuador and Peru.

The landslide totally destroyed three districts and severely affected 14 others. About 2,500 personnel of security and emergency services have been sent on the ground.

President Juan Manuel Santos, who arrived at the site to coordinate search and rescue operation, announced a public emergency regime.