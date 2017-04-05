South Korean Army on Full Combat Alert After North Korea Missile Test

© AFP 2017/ Ed JONES South Korea Condemns N. Korea New Missile Test

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The South Korean army is "on full combat alert to immediately respond to any provocation by North Korea," the JCS said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

"Our armed forces will continue enhancing the ability to deter and respond to nuclear and missile threats of North Korea, and [South Korea] warns that the continuation of reckless provocations will only lead to the collapse of the North Korean regime," the JCS stressed.

Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly carried out a ballistic missile launch.