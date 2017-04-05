South Korean Army on Full Combat Alert After North Korea Missile Test

"Our armed forces will continue enhancing the ability to deter and respond to nuclear and missile threats of North Korea, and [South Korea] warns that the continuation of reckless provocations will only lead to the collapse of the North Korean regime," the JCS stressed.
Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly carried out a ballistic missile launch.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US government is being used to destroy so many countries. I prayer for peace. I am so sick of this. North Korea is NOT the one provoking this mess. And I need a serious break from Sputnik. This is globalist propaganda, NOT Russian propaganda. I think i need to get my news from Zerohedge for a while.
jas