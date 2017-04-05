Japan Working Closely With US, S. Korea Amid N. Korea Missile Test

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan is working closely with the United States and South Korea in connection with the new missile test carried out by North Korea, and is taking steps to protect citizens, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday.

"Working closely with the United States and South Korea, we are undertaking measures to protect the life and property of the citizens of the country in any possible situation," Abe said as quoted by Kyodo news agency.

Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly carried out a ballistic missile launch.