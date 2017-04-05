Japan to Convene National Security Council Meeting Amid North Korea Missile Test

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The Japanese government decided to convene an emergency meeting of the National Security Council in connection with North Korea‘s new missile test, local media reported Wednesday.

"The government decided to convene the meeting of concerned agencies of the National Security Council in connection with North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile, the meeting will take place in the morning of April 5 in the official residence of the Prime Minister [Shinzo Abe]," Kyodo news agency reported citing a source in the government.

Also, Japan’s Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has called the missile test unacceptable provocation to the security of international community.

"It is a new-level threat, a clear challenge to the security of the international community, including the region of our country," Kishida said as quoted by Kyodo news agency.

Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly carried out a ballistic missile test.