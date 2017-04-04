Tokyo Gives Japanese Names to Liancourt Rocks Amid Dispute With Seoul

© Wikipedia/ Republic of Korea Armed Forces South Korean Navy Conducts Drills Near Liancourt Rocks Islets Claimed by Japan

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)According to the Kyodo news agency, the two biggest islands of the group were officially named Ojima (Male Island) and Mejima (Female Island), while South Korea calls them Seodo (Western Island) and Dongdo (Eastern Island), respectively.

In 1905, Japan claimed the islands, calling them the Takeshima islands and classifying them as part of the Shimane Prefecture. After World War II, the archipelago was claimed back by South Korea and is now under the control of Seoul. South Korea does not recognize Japan’s claims to the islands and considers them as being historically Korean territories.

The news of Japan renaming the islands came the same day as Japanese Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine returned to Seoul after having been recalled in January, when the statue of a woman, symbolizing a Korean women forced into sex slavery by Japan’s Imperial Army before and during World War II, was installed in front of the Japanese Consulate General in Busan.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!