South Korea Conducts Large-Scale Artillery Exercises - Defense Ministry

South Korea's Democratic Party Calls for Inspection of THAAD Land-Swap Deal

TOKYO (Sputnik)South Korea held large-scale exercises on Tuesday, with the use of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), in response to provocations from North Korea, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.

"Through the current exercises, our armed forces demonstrated their fighting ability to suppress the enemy with firepower in the event of an emergency, and also confirmed their readiness to immediately destroy [the enemy] in the attempts of any provocation," the South Korean Army's statement read, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The ground force exercises took place in Kosong County, eastern Gangwon Province, which is split between South Korea and North Korea.

According to media reports, multiple launch rocket systems, as well as 130-millimeter rocket missiles, the K-9 self-propelled howitzer, the KH-179 howitzer, an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, and radars were involved in the drills. A patrol frigate and high-speed combat boats were also deployed at sea.

A series of military exercises is taking place on the south of the Korean peninsula. On Monday, South Korea, the United States and Japan began joint naval drills aimed at training response to North Korea’s submarine threats.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula escalated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, one of the latest being a launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan conducted on March 6. The launches are considered to be in violation with the corresponding resolution adopted by the United Nations.

