Register
03:37 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The power plant Neurath run by coal from the brown coal open cast mine Garzweiler is pictured on October 24, 2014 in Rommerskirchen, western Germany

    Plans for Coal Mine Near Great Barrier Reef Alarm Environmentalists

    © AFP 2017/ PATRIK STOLLARZ
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 42 0 0

    Beset with vocal public opposition, significant legal barriers and a host of ecological threats, a hotly disputed coal mine in Queensland, northern Australia, is nonetheless set to become a reality, even as it will be located near the troubled Great Barrier Reef, a threatened World Heritage Site.

    Initially blocked by Canberra in 2015, authorities in Queensland are now seen as being close to green-lighting the development of the Carmichael coal mine, to be owned and operated by the Indian multinational conglomerate, Adani Group.

    Drought
    © Flickr/ Anthony Quintano
    US General Calls Global Warming a ‘Humanitarian Crisis’

    The Adani Group is currently seeking a large loan from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility to build a railway line to service the mine. If the loan is granted, the $22 billion mine will see up to five pits dug to extract some 2.3 billion tons of coal over a 60-year lifespan, potentially opening up additional mines in the region, according to Deutsche Welle.

    The mine has faced at least ten major courtroom challenges since its proposal in 2011, none of which have derailed the massive business venture.

    The ecological consequences of such a large-scale infrastructure project, especially one that will produce enormous amounts of atmospheric and other environmental pollutants, have prompted environmentalists and citizens to up the ante in their fight.

    According to Professor Samantha Hepburn, director of the Center for Energy and Natural Resources Law at Deakin University, the mine is a dire environmental threat.

    Speaking with Deutsche Welle, Hepburn asserted that "The Adani mine has been predicted to generate 128 million tons of carbon dioxide every year. This is equivalent to a quarter of Australia's total current emissions from fuel combustion. It does not matter that the coal will be burned overseas — climate warming from greenhouse gas emissions is a global phenomenon."

    She also pointed out the threat to Australia's Great Barrier Reef, already suffering from a massive coral bleaching event brought about by global warming resulting from human-induced climate change.

    "The distance between the mine and the reef is not great," she said, adding, "There is likely to be an impact on endangered species as well as groundwater depletion."

    Great Barrier Reef, Australia, Pacific Ocean
    © AP Photo/ Kike Calvo
    Coral Bleaching Could Finish Off Great Barrier Reef

    "In ignoring the impact of greenhouse gas emissions from burning the coal," Hepburn said, "Australia is disengaging with its global climate change objectives and endangering an area of national environmental significance even further — with potentially catastrophic consequences given the existing levels of coral bleaching."

    In the face of strong local and national opposition to the mine, the government in Queensland has opted to change the status of the project, now naming it "critical infrastructure," indicating that the work will be prioritized, and that crucial water and right-of-way licenses, as well as other environmental approvals, will be fast-tracked.

    Asserting that the mine will be a benefit to public education, health and national security by bringing in much-needed investment revenue to the region, Queensland has sparked debate among investors that the gigantic venture can return a profit.

    In 2013 Morgan Stanley projected that, based on the ongoing global move toward sustainable energy sources, the coal mine's return on investment would be $0. Commodity prices, including that of export coal to be used for burning, have since rebounded somewhat, but are nowhere near earlier highs, and are not expected to recover.

    University of Queensland energy researcher Lynette Molyneaux stated that coal is still a feasible economic resource, "but increasing coal supply, especially high cost coal, is a risky investment decision in view of potential for requirements to reduce carbon dioxide emissions."

    Hepburn expressed the opinion of many by asserting, "Australia is a public resource country. The coal belongs to the state — but the rights of the state must cohere with the interests of the public. The community is very powerful and there is a large collective awareness in Australia that this type of mining has a limited future."

    Related:

    Largest Coral Reef in Northern Hemisphere Almost Dead, Global Warming Blamed
    Record 50% of US Nationals Regard Global Warming as Real, Major Threat - Poll
    It’s Not Just Global Warming, Folks, as Humanity Enters New Anthropocene Epoch
    Tags:
    climate change, global warming, air pollution, pollution, coal extraction, coal mine, coal industry, mine, coal, air pollution, pollution, lawsuit, University of Queensland, Great Barrier Reef, Canberra, India, Queensland, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok