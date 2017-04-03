Afghanistan Forces Kill Over 20 Daesh Militants in Eastern Nangrahar Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Afghanistan's security forces eliminated over 20 and wounded more than 30 militants of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, terrorist group banned in Russia) in the eastern Nangrahar province, a local police official said Monday.

"So far, our sources confirmed the killing of 27 terrorists while 32 others were injured," police spokesman Hazrat Husain told the Anadolu news agency.

Clashes between Afghan forces and Daesh terrorists took place in Achin district of Nangrahar province, near the border with Pakistan.

Husain added that the US forces, based in Afghanistan, also conducted airstrikes in the district, hitting Daesh targets.

"At least 16 militants including their local (Daesh) leader Farooq, were killed in U.S. airstrikes," Husain said.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as radical extremist organizations, including the Taliban, also outlawed in Russia, and Daesh continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets. NATO's Resolute Support mission has been deployed in Afghanistan since 2015.