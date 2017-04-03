Register
20:01 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Afghan security force personnel look on from the shelter of a vehicle during an ongoing an operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in Kot district of Nangarhar province on February 16, 2017

    Afghanistan Forces Kill Over 20 Daesh Militants in Eastern Nangrahar Province

    © AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 3310

    27 militants form the Daesh terrorist group were killed, while 32 others were injured by the Afghanistan's security forces in the eastern Nangrahar province, according to official statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Afghanistan's security forces eliminated over 20 and wounded more than 30 militants of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, terrorist group banned in Russia) in the eastern Nangrahar province, a local police official said Monday.

    "So far, our sources confirmed the killing of 27 terrorists while 32 others were injured," police spokesman Hazrat Husain told the Anadolu news agency.

    Smoke rises from a district police headquarters after a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 1, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Never-Ending War: Afghanistan Wants More US Troops to Fight Daesh, Taliban
    Clashes between Afghan forces and Daesh terrorists took place in Achin district of Nangrahar province, near the border with Pakistan.

    Husain added that the US forces, based in Afghanistan, also conducted airstrikes in the district, hitting Daesh targets.

    "At least 16 militants including their local (Daesh) leader Farooq, were killed in U.S. airstrikes," Husain said.

    Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as radical extremist organizations, including the Taliban, also outlawed in Russia, and Daesh continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets. NATO's Resolute Support mission has been deployed in Afghanistan since 2015.

    Related:

    Never-Ending War: Afghanistan Wants More US Troops to Fight Daesh, Taliban
    Daesh Trying to Open New Front in Afghanistan Using Turkey as Gateway
    Daesh Leader Suspected of Major Kabul Attacks Killed in Afghanistan
    Senior Daesh Leader Eliminated in Eastern Afghanistan
    Tags:
    war on terror, Afghanistan National Security Forces (ANSF), Daesh, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok