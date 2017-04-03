Register
    View of Kabul. (File)

    EU Mulls Up to $5Mln Aid to Back Peace Deal Between Kabul, Hezbi Islami Group

    © Sputnik/ Kiselev
    The European Union considers offering millions of dollars to back the peace deal between the Afghan government and the Hezbi Islami organization, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Monday, citing notes from a recent diplomatic briefing.

    Priti Patel, the United Kindom's Secretary of State for International Development speaks at the closing of the Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Montreal, Quebec, September 17, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Geoff Robins
    UK to Allocate Over $970Mln for Aid Projects in Afghanistan - Int'l Development Secretary
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to the documents obtained by the newspaper, the European Union may pledge between $2 million and $5 million.

    Franz-Michael Mellbin, EU Special Representative in Afghanistan, reportedly told the newspaper that Brussels had to review the proposal from Kabul before deciding on the amount necessary to implement the peace agreement.

    Mellbin reportedly said that the Hezbi Islami would not control the funds. However, according to the newspaper, it was not immediately clear how the money would be spent.

    The Afghan authorities signed a peace agreement with the Hezbi Islami, headed by former Afghan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, in September 2016.

    In February this year, media reported that the United Nations lifted sanctions off Hekmatyar.

    In 2012-2013, the Hezbi Islami took responsibility for a number of terrorist attacks.

