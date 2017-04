BEIJING (Sputnik) – The blast hit the warehouse of the Wanhua oil company in the city of Anqing on late Sunday, the Xinhua news agency reported citing local authorities.

© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan Six People Dead, Three Missing After an Explosion in Northern China

Two injured people are receiving treatment in a hospital while the third one sustained slight injuries.

The explosion reportedly did not cause air pollution whereas authorities are taking measures to tackle the water pollution caused by the incident.

Causes of the explosion remain unknown.