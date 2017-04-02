Register
    Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives for questioning on her arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 30, 2017

    Ex-South Korean President to Be Questioned Over Bribery Allegations Next Week

    Prosecutors intend to question former South Korean President Park Geun-hye on the bribery allegations involving her, her associate Choi Soon-sil and Samsung's CEO Lee Jae-yong, according to media reports.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, detained on Friday over corruption allegations, will be questioned by prosecutors at her detention center next week, media reported Sunday.

    According to Yonhap news agency, the prosecutors intend to question Park on Tuesday on the bribery allegations involving her, her associate Choi Soon-sil and Samsung's CEO Lee Jae-yong.

    South Korean President Park Geun-Hye bows during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool
    South Korean Court Approves Arrest Warrant for Impeached Ex-President Park Geun-hye
    The interrogation was set to take place on Monday, with Park coming to prosecutor's office, though lawyers of South Korean former leader asked for more time to prepare for questioning at the detention center in consideration of Park's mental condition and security issues.

    In October 2016, the scandal broke out around Park and her friend Choi, who allegedly was allowed to meddle in state affairs without holding any official post. Choi was also suspected of helping to extort money from big corporations, in particular, Samsung. The scandal resulted in Park’s impeachment in December 2016 that was confirmed by the country's Constitutional Court on March 10.

