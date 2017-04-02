Ex-South Korean President to Be Questioned Over Bribery Allegations Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, detained on Friday over corruption allegations, will be questioned by prosecutors at her detention center next week, media reported Sunday.

According to Yonhap news agency, the prosecutors intend to question Park on Tuesday on the bribery allegations involving her, her associate Choi Soon-sil and Samsung's CEO Lee Jae-yong.

The interrogation was set to take place on Monday, with Park coming to prosecutor's office, though lawyers of South Korean former leader asked for more time to prepare for questioning at the detention center in consideration of Park's mental condition and security issues.

In October 2016, the scandal broke out around Park and her friend Choi, who allegedly was allowed to meddle in state affairs without holding any official post. Choi was also suspected of helping to extort money from big corporations, in particular, Samsung. The scandal resulted in Park’s impeachment in December 2016 that was confirmed by the country's Constitutional Court on March 10.