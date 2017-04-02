China Registers 6 New Cases of H7N9 Bird Flu

© AFP 2017/ ISAAC LAWRENCE South China Region Records 20 Cases of Bird Flu in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Chinese health authorities have registered six more cases of H7N9 avian influenza virus infection in the country's central Hunan province, local media reported Sunday.

According to Xinhua news agency, another infected person has died.

Local authorities consider that cold and rainy weather contributed to the spread of the virus, and call on the public to avoid buying unlicensed meat and poultry.

The first case of a human contracting avian influenza virus of the H7N9 strain was registered in China in March 2013. China has imposed bans on poultry imports from affected countries. Curbs are already in place against some 60 nations, including Japan and South Korea.

In late February, the Chinese authorities reported the first genetic mutation of the H7N9 bird flu virus, which made it deadlier to poultry, and added that it posed no new threat to humans.

