At Least 10 Taliban Militants Killed in Northern Afghanistan - Local Officials

© AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan Over 200 Taliban Militants Surrender to Afghan Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik)At least 10 militants of Taliban radical movement, outlawed in Russia, were killed in an attack on Durqad district of northern Afghan province of Takhar, local authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

"The attack started at about 8 pm local time [15:30 GMT] and ended at 4 am — early Sunday [23:30 GMT]," the statement quoted by Tolo news agency said.

The militants tried to attack the district from different directions and clashed with security forces. According to the statement, nine more militants were injured, while no data on casualties among security forces was provided.

On Saturday, over 200 Taliban militants laid down arms and surrendered to the Afghan government in the northern province of Balkh.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency, while other extremist groups, such as Daesh, outlawed in many countries including the United States and Russia, have also expanded their activities both in the country and in the neighboring states.

