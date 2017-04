MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the shrine of Ali Ahmed Gujjar in the Sargodha district, the Geo TV broadcaster reported citing local officials.

According to Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta, custodian Abdul Waheed and his associates drugged the victims and killed them with machetes and batons. Waheed is said to have serious mental health issues.

The custodian as well as five associates were arrested by police.

Exact motives of the crime remain unknown.