Six People Dead, Three Missing After an Explosion in Northern China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An explosion hit a house in northern Chinese province of Shanxi leaving at least six people dead and three missing, the Xinhua news agency reported citing local officials.

6 killed, 3 missing in a house explosion in north China's Shanxi; Rescue underway & cause being investigated pic.twitter.com/OSS2jU7EP9 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) 2 апреля 2017 г.

​The blast occurred on Saturday night at the Nanhuan West Road in Tiantan Town in the city of Linfen, according to the report.

Seven people were reportedly pulled out of debris while six people are said to have sustained slight injuries.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.