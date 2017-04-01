Register
19:29 GMT +301 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hongis, a traditional New Zealand Maori welcome, with Piri Sciascia during an official welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, March 27, 2017

    Silk Road: New Zealand's Rapport With China 'Sets Example for Western Countries'

    © REUTERS/ Anthony Phelps
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    132430

    New Zealand has become the first 'Western' country to join China's Silk Road initiative; Wellington's eagerness to develop relations with China should serve as an example for other developed nations, analyst Wang Zhimin told Sputnik.

    Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama
    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    China-India: Heightened Tensions Across the Himalayas
    Last week, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang made a three day visit to New Zealand, where he and his counterpart Bill English signed a host of new deals on issues including trade, customs, e-commerce and climate change. 

    According to China Daily, New Zealand became the first developed 'Western' country to sign a memorandum of cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative, a project to build a trade and infrastructure network that connects Asia with Europe and Africa stretching beyond the reaches of the ancient Silk Road trade routes.

    China and New Zealand also confirmed the beginning of official talks later this month to upgrade their bilateral free trade agreement. Since the agreement came into to force in 2008, bilateral trade has tripled to $23 billion.

    A Mutual Recognition Arrangement will ensure that border agencies in New Zealand and China recognize one another's trusted exporters, speeding up the customs process.

    China hopes that the new Silk Road will boost political ties from the Pacific to the Baltic Sea and cut barriers to trade and investment
    © Flickr/ Trey Ratcliff
    One Belt From Asia to Oceania: China’s Maritime Silk Road to Potentially Encompass Australia and New Zealand
    China and New Zealand Customs also recently launched a Joint Electronic Verification System, which automatically sends New Zealand’s Certificate of Origin data to China for greater assurance regarding the authenticity of goods.

    Another deal allows some New Zealand meat producers to export to China, and some Chinese vegetable producers to export to New Zealand. 

    Wang Zhimin, director of the Center for Globalization and Modernization at China's Institute of Foreign Economics and Trade, told Sputnik that other countries should follow New Zealand's example in expanding trade ties with China.

    "China and New Zealand have excellent economic and political links. After Xi Jinping's visit to the country in 2014, relations between the two countries were raised to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership. New Zealand can be called an example for the West in developing ties with China."

    "The parties have a huge space for ties in trade, the economy, investment cooperation, education and climate change. The agreement signed on cooperation in the framework of the Silk Road will stimulate cooperation in these areas," Zhimin said.

    "The economies of the two countries are closely interrelated. Within the framework of the Silk Road project, there is enormous potential for cooperation in production, this is the most important part of the entire project." 

    Related:

    IMF First China Foreign Currency Report Puts Reserves at $10.8Trln
    Ruins of 2,000-Year-Old Oasis Settlement Excavated in China
    Seven New Free Trade Zones to Be Created in China
    New Zealand Denies Allegations of Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan in 2010
    New Zealand Expels US Diplomat Over Violent Incident
    Tags:
    One Belt One Road, Silk Road, customs duty, customs, trade, China, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok