Get Fit or Forget Promotion, Perks: Indian Army Warns Officers, Soldiers

–

New Delhi (Sputnik)Growing obesity has become a new challenge for the Indian Army in recent times as more and more soldiers and officers have been found to be out of shape, which has forced the army to issue strict policy guidelines for obese personnel.

According to the new policy, there will be random checks of army personnel and if they are found to be obese then their promotions, perks and foreign posting will be stopped.

The Indian Army Headquarters has directed all its units to maintain a record of soldiers who are overweight.

Further, obese army personnel would also be kept out of award ceremonies such as receiving citation or escorting awardees during a public function.

"New policy of the Indian Army is a definitely a welcome step towards curtailing the obesity in the army and keeping it fit and healthy. It should be followed by each and every one right from the foot soldier to the higher officers in the army. In view of the growing professionalism in the army, it is essential," said Major General (Retired) RK Arora in reaction to the new anti-obesity policy.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!