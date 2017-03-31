Register
01:18 GMT +301 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Minke Whale Tail

    Outrage After Japan Kills 333 Whales in Antarctic Hunt, Ignoring Int'l Laws

    © AP Photo/ Dima Gavrysh
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    550822

    Japan has drawn global outrage after their whaling fleet killed 333 minke whales during their annual Antarctic hunt, in defiance of international laws.

    A hacker
    © Flickr/ Dennis Skley
    Japan PM’s Website Hacked, Anonymous Claims Retaliation for Whaling
    Japan's Fisheries Agency argues that their 83-day hunt in the southern ocean did not violate the 1986 global moratorium on whaling, which Japan signed, because they claim that the slaughter was conducted in the name of “scientific research” for the “purpose of studying the ecological system in the Antarctic Sea."

    "Since a majority of both the males and females taken were mature, this indicates that the species is reproducing healthily," the agency said in their outrageous statement. They claim that the goal of their killing is to prove that the whale population is high enough to sustain their actions.

    The International Court of Justice (ICJ) and numerous nations, environmentalists and animal rights groups have stated that their research claim is bogus, and that the real intention is to slaughter the animals for meat – which fetches a high price in Japanese markets.

    "Each year that Japan persists with its discredited scientific whaling is another year where these wonderful animals are needlessly sacrificed," Kitty Block, the Humane Society International's executive vice president, told DW.com. "It is an obscene cruelty in the name of science that must end."

    Banner of the animal rights and environmental Sea Shepherd Conservation
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Sea Shepherd Activists Confront Toothfish Poaching Ship in Antarctic
    Direct-action ocean conservation group Sea Shepherd, which tracks and follows the Japanese poachers, has expressed a similar sentiment.

    “Today Sea Shepherd mourns the loss of these whales. We have called an emergency meeting of the Global Board of Directors in Amsterdam this weekend to review our whale defense strategy in the Southern Ocean, and will release a more detailed statement on Monday morning,” a statement from the organization read.

    In January, Sea Shepherd also caught the Nisshin Maru whaling ship in an Australian Whale Sanctuary with a dead minke on deck.

    "The whale killers from the Nisshin Maru were caught red-handed slaughtering whales in the Australian Whale Sanctuary,” Captain Adam Meyerson of the Ocean Warrior, Sea Shepherd’s newest patrol ship, said in a statement at the time. “The Steve Irwin has shut down their illegal operations and caught them trying to hide the evidence." 

    Japan has vowed to slaughter roughly 4,000 whales over the next 12 years “for research” in support of commercial whaling.

    Related:

    Humpback Whales Are Gathering in South Africa and No One Knows Why (PHOTO)
    200 More Pilot Whales Found Stranded on New Zealand’s Farewell Spit
    Over 400 Pilot Whales Stranded in New Zealand’s Golden Bay
    Pod of Whales Feeding in Pristine Waters
    Whales Splash Around in Turquois Blue Waters
    Tags:
    Poaching, Whaling, Minke Whales, International Court of Justice, Japan's Fisheries Agency, Sea Shepherd, Antarctic Sea, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      and the japanese shall do the same in their dealings with Russia regarding the Kurills.
    • Reply
      avatar
      OUTLANDER88
      Maybe its time to use them Japanese whalers as bait to see if we can catch some sharks.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok