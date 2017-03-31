Kim Jong Nam’s Body Delivered to North Korea Via Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China has provided humanitarian assistance for the transit in accordance with international laws, the spokesman added.

"The convoy and the body of a North Korean citizen deceased in Malaysia returned to North Korea via transit in Beijing today," Lu said at the press briefing.

On February 13, Kim, traveling by the name of Kim Chol, was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Malaysian investigators suspect that he was killed with a VX nerve agent. The substance is listed as a chemical weapon by the Chemical Weapons Convention and classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

Earlier in the day, Hyon Kwang Song, the second secretary of the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, and Air Koryo staff member Kim Wook Il arrived in Beijing after being allowed to return home by the Malaysian authorities as they are suspected of involvement in the murder of Kim.

Two North Korean nationals are expected to head for Pyongyang on Saturday.