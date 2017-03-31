Not So Welcome: 40% of Foreigners Feel Discriminated in Japan

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Out of 2,044 respondents who were searching for an apartment over the past 5 years, around 40 percent said they were denied housing due to the fact they were not Japanese, NHK World reported. At the same time, slightly above 50 percent said they never encountered such problems.

Besides, 41 percent of Internet users said they regularly or occasionally saw discriminatory articles or posts in the Japanese segment of the web.

Ministry officials, quoted by the media, said they would work to inform foreigners about legal assistance in such situations as only 11 percent of them seek outside help when face discrimination.

The poll was conducted via mail among 4,252 foreign residents across Japan.