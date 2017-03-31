Russia Hands India Kudankulam NPP's 2nd Unit for Guarantee Maintenance - ASE

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The second power unit of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP) constructed in India with Russian participation has been transferred to New Delhi for guarantee maintenance, the Rosatom state corporation's ASE company said Friday.

Guarantee maintenance tests the unit's reliability under nominal conditions, after which it would be given to India for full operation.

The second unit was connected to India's national power grid in August 2016 and and reached full capacity in January 2017.