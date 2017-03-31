North Koreans Suspected of Links to Kim Jong Nam’s Murder Arrive in Beijing

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Hyon Kwang-song, the second secretary of the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, and Air Koryo staff member Kim Wook-il arrived in Beijing in the early hours of Friday after being allowed to return home by the Malaysian authorities, KBS World Radio said.

They are expected to head for Pyongyang on Saturday.

On Thursday, Malaysian authorities announced that 9 Malaysians who had been barred from leaving by North Korea were allowed to return to Malaysia. In return, Malaysia lifted a ban on North Koreans leaving the country.

Malaysia imposed the ban after unsuccessfully requesting that Pyongyang hand over Hyon Kwang-song and Kim Wook-il on suspicion that they played a role in the February killing of Kim Jong Nam at a Kuala Lumpur airport.

The body of Kim Jong Nam, approved for release to his family in North Korea, arrived in Beijing on Friday and will soon be taken to Pyongyang, according to KBS World Radio.