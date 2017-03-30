Register
18:57 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Renovation of Luzhniki stadium for 2018 football World Cup

    Chinese Football Fans Do Not Believe Horror Stories About 'Russian Hooligans'

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 7220

    With the 2018 World Cup drawing nearer each day, Chinese football fans are already readying for a trip to Russia to enjoy football’s premiere event which happens once every four years.

    A representative of Shankai Sports, China’s only authorized seller of tickets to the 2018 World Cup, told Sputnik that more than 100,000 Chinese aficionados plan to travel to Russia to watch the games with their own eyes.

    In an interview with Sputnik China, the vice president of the China Football Fans Association of Team Dragon, Liu Lei, said that the CFFA plans to bring many Chinese football fans to Russia.

    In this Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011, file photo, a Chinese soccer fan cheers for his team before their AFC Asian Cup group A soccer match against Qatar in Doha, Qatar.
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    'Football-Crazy' China Set to Miss Out on Qualification for World Cup in Russia
    “Russia is much closer to China than, say, South Africa or Brazil, the hosts of the two previous World Cups. That’s why we expect many Chinese fans to be there even if our team fails to make it into the final stage,” Liu Lei said.

    Mentioning the Russia’s Hooligan Army documentary aired by the BBC in February, which many experts said put Russian football and Russian fans in a bad light, Liu Lei said that football hooligans are not limited to Russia alone.

    “I don’t think that the Chinese fans with be either scared or worried about coming to Russia. And again, with the relations between our two countries being so good Russian football hooligans, if any, will hardly want to harm us. That’s why we have nothing to worry about,” he emphasized.

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 in 11 Russian cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Volgograd. According to the event's organizing committee, Russia will spend more than $10 billion on the football contest.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Iranian Football Fans Eager to Go to 2018 World Cup in Russia
    Famous French Football Fan Rejects Fear of Russian Hooligans at World Cup 2018
    Tags:
    2018 World Football Cup, Chinese fans, football, China Football Fans Association of Team Dragon, Liu Lei, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok