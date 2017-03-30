Register
12:53 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The plane of Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at Pulkovo Airport, St. Petersburg

    Japan-Russia Strategic Dialogue Participants to Discuss N Korean, Syrian Issues

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Salomatin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    18520

    Syrian ceasefire and the Korean peninsula situation will be discussed at the new round of strategic bilateral dialogue between Moscow and Tokyo, Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama said.

    Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, attends a working lunch with Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, (not pictured), at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, December 16, 2016.
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russian-Japanese Dialogue Crucial for Preparation of Abe’s Moscow Visit
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — The agenda of the new round of strategic bilateral dialogue between Moscow and Tokyo, which kicked off earlier on Thursday, will include exchange of opinions regarding the situation in Syria and on the Korean peninsula, Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama said.

    "We should discuss the issue of the peace treaty and elaborate on economic cooperation plan amid positive trends in Japan-Russia relations and within preparations for [Japanese] Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe's visit to Russia in late April. I want to hold a frank exchange of views on a wide range of issues, including international ones, and to discuss the North Korean problem, Syria and the situation in Europe," Sugiyama said at the beginning of the meeting.

    The current round will make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations, and it reflects the positive dynamics of the Japan-Russia collaboration, Sugiyama noted.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida at the start of their meeting as a part of Japan-Russia foreign and defence ministers meeting called two-plus-two at Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan March 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Issei Kato
    Russia-Japan Relations Have Good Prospects if Tokyo Cuts Ties With ‘American Cerberus’
    On Wednesday, Japanese Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources, that the meeting between Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin might be scheduled for April 27-28.

    The 13th round of strategic dialogue between Moscow and Tokyo follows the meetings between the Russian and Japanese foreign and defense ministers held in Tokyo on March 20.

    Relations between Japan and Russia have recently re-vitalized, as in September 2016, Abe took part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok, during which he held a three-hour talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and presented the bilateral economic plan covering issues of cooperation in the sphere of gas, oil, aviation and port modernization.

    In December 2016, Putin visited Japan and held a meeting with Abe. As a result, both sides agreed to begin developing economic cooperation in the disputed southern Kuril islands in order to create conditions for negotiations on a peace treaty between the countries.

    Related:

    Russia Awaits US, S Korea, Japan's Participation in Talks on N Korea - Lawmaker
    Russia Gives Proposals on Kurils Joint Economic Activity to Japan - Lavrov
    Russia Gives Detailed Update on Situation in Syria to Japan - Shoigu
    Russia Ready to Restore Military Ties With Japan - Defense Minister
    Tags:
    visit, bilateral relations, Eastern Economic Forum, Vladimir Putin, Shinzo Abe, Shinsuke Sugiyama, Russia, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      The GREATEST coup would be for VOLODYA to steal Japan from the clutches of the big satan - PRC which has saved Russia from the attack on the ruble would be very grateful in turn, the TRILLIONS saved in this never ending "defense" spiral by all three nations would be enough to remove poverty throughout the world even. Surely the Japanese sarariman is not so stupid as not to realise his relatively small land would become uninhabitable if it carries out the wishes of the big satan who will be hiding under the Rocky Mountains far far away?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok