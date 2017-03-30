Register
11:22 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    June 8, 2016. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in a presentation of MC-21-300 mid-range aircraft at the Irkutsk Aircraft Plant (Irkut Corporation).

    Russia Gains Advantage as India’s Aviation Sector Accelerates

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Astafiev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 19960

    Localizing production line under Make in India initiative puts Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation in advantageous position to tap India’s fast growing civil aviation sector.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India’s emergence as the third largest aviation market in terms of domestic passenger traffic overtaking Japan and now just behind China and the US comes as an opportunity for major aircraft manufacturers, including Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation, which recently expressed its desire to localise some of its production line in India with its local partner Mahindra Aerospace.  

    Mikoyan MiG-29K of the Indian Navy in flight over Indian islands
    © Wikipedia/ Indian Navy
    India Sanctions Engine Repair Facility for Naval Carrier Aircraft MiG 29K
    In its latest report, the Sydney-based think tank Capa – Centre of Aviation said that India with 100 million domestic air passenger traffic in 2016 stood behind only China (436 million) and the US (719 million). India beat Japan (97 million) and claimed third spot for itself. Not only that, India is expected to become the third largest aviation market (both domestic and international passenger traffic) by March next year overtaking the UK, according to Capa.

    India was projected to emerge as the third largest aviation market by 2020.

    “India will become the third largest market 2-3 years ahead of what was projected. This is because the growth has been much higher,” said Kapil Kaul, head of Capa India in a press release.

    Further growth in the sector will not come without investments and capacity expansion, including of aircrafts. The aviation sector is expected to notch investments worth US$ 15 billion by 2020, with about $10 billion alone coming from private sector after relaxation of foreign direct investment norms, says a FICCI-PwC report.

    Indian Air Force indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft displays its maneuverability during Air Force day parade at the Hindon air base on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    India Approves $203 Million to Ramp up Production of Indigenous Combat Aircraft Tejas
    As more airliners scramble for their share in India’s aviation pie, many of them will expand their fleets. The report expects approximately 300 small aircrafts, 250 helicopters and approximately 300 business jets to be added to the current fleet of Indian carriers in the medium term.

    This serves an opportunity for all, including Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation, the maker of – the Irkut MC-21, dubbed as a major challenger to Airbus and Boeing.

    Already the Russian firm has shown its intent to localise its production line with local partner Mahindra Aerospace. The decision was announced during the recent visit of Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov. The Indian conglomerate is being considered for partnership for manufacturing parts of the IRKUT-MC21 civil aviation aircraft.

    "We have a very good example of a modern aircraft, the Sukhoi Superjet project. We are open to both exporting it to the Indian market as well as localizing some of the components production. We are working on another civil aviation project, the MC21 aircraft, which is scheduled to have its first flight soon, and we are having talks with Indian company Mahindra & Mahindra," PTI quoted Manturov who spoke to reporters at the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS) organised by EEPC India in Chennai along with Indian Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Mahindra Aerospace is already partnering with Russia in the manufacture of the Sukhoi Superjet.

    Related:

    Russian Firm to Deliver $25Mln Worth of Aviation Equipment to India
    Russia, India sign aviation, anti-drugs, debt agreements
    Multi-Billion Deal for Purchase of T-90 Tanks Between India & Russia Gather Pace
    With Russia's Help, India's Fleet of Su-30s is About to Get a Whole Lot Deadlier
    Tags:
    aerospace, emergence, market, aviation, aircraft, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok