Register
11:22 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Picture shows the new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Bharat Stage III Ambassador Grand, during its launch, in New Delhi (file)

    Indian Court Bans Sale of Euro III Vehicles Worth $3 Billion After March 31

    © AFP 2017/ PRAKASH SINGH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 23920

    The Indian Supreme Court has banned the sale of vehicles compliant with Bharat Stage-III, equivalent to Euro-III emission norms, beyond March 31 anywhere in the country. The order makes it mandatory for vehicle manufacturers to sell only Bharat Stage-IV compliant vehicles from April 1.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The move is being hailed as a major crackdown on carbon-emitting vehicles while the manufacturers have been left in shock at the amount of unsold Bharat Stage-III compliant vehicles in all categories.

    The Indian Navy commissioned the first of its eight landing craft utility (LCU) at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, close to the Malacca Strait. LCUs are meant to transport military equipment like tanks, armored vehicles and troops.
    © Wikipedia
    India Commissions Amphibious Landing Craft Near Malacca Straits

    In 2015, the Indian road transport and highways ministry had made it mandatory for manufacturers to switch to Euro-IV norms from April 1 by a notification, but didn't say whether the sale of BS-III inventory would be allowed

    "We direct that on and from April 1, 2017, such vehicles that are not BS-IV (Euro IV) compliant shall not be sold in India by any manufacturer or dealer, that is to say that such vehicles whether two-wheeler, three-wheeler, four-wheeler or commercial vehicles will not be sold in India by any manufacturer or dealer on and from April 1, 2017," a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta said.

    The Indian court observed that the health of the people is "far, far more important than commercial interests of the vehicle manufacturers that claimed that 824,275 vehicles compliant with Euro-III emission norms are unsold". As per industry estimates, the decision impacts vehicles worth $3 billion.

    "Manufacturers of such vehicles were fully aware that eventually from April 1, 2017, they would be required to manufacture only BS-IV compliant vehicles but for reasons that are not clear, they chose to sit back and declined to take sufficient proactive steps," the Supreme Court observed.

    New Delhi, India
    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    India to Investigate Mob Attack on Nigerian Students Near New Delhi
    Reacting to the court order, Vinod K. Dasari, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said the automotive industry would abide with the verdict.

    "Auto industry has been ready with Euro-IV manufacturing since 2010.  However, the sale of Euro-IV vehicles was not possible nationwide, due to lack of Euro-IV standard fuel.  Running a Euro-IV vehicle with Euro-III fuel can cause severe problems to some vehicles," Dasari said.

    Industry warns this sudden decision will causes undue stress on the entire industry, and lead to loss of jobs.  "The auto industry, anywhere in the world, requires a stable and predictable policy which allows for long-term planning and investment," Dasari said.

    Environmental activists welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court.

    "This is a significant step forward as this gives the message and the lesson that the automobile industry will have to walk the extra mile to address the expansive concern around public health and not weigh down the transition by taking a very narrow technical view," said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, Centre for Science and Environment.

    It is estimated that the transition from BS-III to BS-IV can lead to the reduction of 80 percent in emission from new trucks and from cars by half. Similarly, hydrocarbon and nitrogen oxide emissions can be reduced by 41-80 percent.

    According to government data, approximately 20 million vehicles are annually registered in India.

    Tags:
    vehicles, cars, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok